Milla Jovovich And Daughter Ever, 13, Try Out Hilarious TikTok Trend Together

Milla Jovovich is the latest star to take to TikTok.

The “Resident Evil” actress, 45, and her daughter, Ever, 13, have teamed up to try out some of the latest TikTok trends, including the viral impersonation challenge.

In their take on the hilarious video, Jovovich and Ever impersonate each other with an over-the-top performance of their parenting and teenage antics.

The clip shows Jovovich as Ever, constantly moving in TikTok-style dance moves. Meanwhile, Ever’s take on Jovovich sees her scolding her “daughter” for not picking up after herself.

“So I finally gave in and did a TikTok with @evergaboanderson 😂 I think I do an excellent impression of her, but hers is way over the top in my opinion. 😜,” Jovovich captioned the video on Instagram.

On TikTok, Ever captioned the video, “If my mom and I switched places 😳 #millajovovich #fyp.”

Jovovich shares Ever, along with her other children, Dashiel Edan, 5, and Osian Lark Elliot, 13 months, with her husband, “Resident Evil” director Paul W.S. Anderson.