‘The Night House’ Holds Dark Secrets And A Ghostly Presence In Terrifying Trailer

Home can be a scary place.

On Monday, the first trailer debuted for the horror film “The Night House”, starring Rebecca Hall.

In the movie, Hall plays Beth, a woman mourning her husband’s suicide after he left only a short note that read, “You were right. There is nothing. Nothing is after you. You’re safe now.”

Digging into her husband’s secrets, she discovers that he had built their home inverted, with another mirror image home built nearby.

Things only get more terrifying from there, as Beth finds herself haunted by a ghostly presence that threatens her life.

Directed by “The Ritual” helmer David Bruckner, the film also stars Evan Jonigkeit, Stacy Martin and Sarah Goldberg.

“The Night House” premieres July 16.