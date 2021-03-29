Dean Brody And Mickey Guyton Earn No. 1 On Canadian Country Radio With ‘Boys’

Dean Brody has earned another number one song on Canadian Country Radio.

On Monday, the Canadian country superstar and Grammy-nominated Mickey Guyton went to the top of the Nielsen BDS Country Airplay and Mediabase charts with the duo’s heartfelt new duet “Boys”.

RELATED: The Grammys Celebrates Women In Country With Spectacular Performances From Mickey Guyton, Maren Morris & Miranda Lambert

Featured on Brody’s 2020 EP of the same name, the track marks Brody’s third duet to take the top spot at country radio and also makes Guyton the first Black female country artist in history to top Canadian singles charts.

“Thank you, Mickey, what an exciting journey it’s been sharing this song with you,” said the CCMA Award-winner after hearing the news. “Your voice and passion gave heart to “Boys”, and I couldn’t be happier to be celebrating this moment with you! A HUGE thanks to country radio, our teams, and our amazing fans for making this milestone possible.”

Taking to Instagram to celebrate, Guyton writes: “When the Lord closes a door somewhere he opens a window or in my case a sliding glass door! Look at God. Thank you @deanbrody for seeing me and for the opportunity.”

RELATED: Breland Teams Up With Mickey Guyton For New Version Of ‘Cross Country’: ‘I Knew I Wanted Her To Be A Part Of This Song’

When ET Canada caught up with Brody back in January, he said of the collab: “Mickey is amazing… I’ve kinda fallen in love with Mickey and who she is and just her character… I thought Mickey would emote this song perfectly. We approached her and her camp, her team, and they said ‘yes.'”