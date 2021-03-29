Brooke Shields Reveals Look At ‘Excruciating’ Recovery After Breaking Femur

Brooke Shields is keeping fans up to date on her recovery after breaking her femur.

In a new interview with People magazine, the actress, 55, detailed her “excruciating” accident which occurred in January. According to Shields, she was working out on a balance board when she suddenly fell off and landed heavily on her femur.

“It felt like it was all in slow motion. And then I just started screaming,” she explained. “Sounds came out that I’ve never heard before. The pain was so excruciating.”

RELATED: Brooke Shields Reveals She Is Recovering After Breaking Her Femur

Shields also revealed she “was so afraid I was paralyzed.”

After the accident, the “Suddenly Susan” star was taken by ambulance to the hospital and immediately underwent surgery to place two metal rods near her hip. Later, she needed a second surgery after a broken part of her right femur popped out, getting five more rods and a metal plate to anchor it in place.

RELATED: Brooke Shields Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look At COVID-19 Protocols On ‘A Castle For Christmas’ Set

Two and a half weeks later, she was released from the hospital.

“For the first time in my entire life, I thought, ‘I can’t power through this,’ ” she said of the healing process. “I can’t even stand on my leg or go up a step. I need to relearn how to even walk. The feeling of helplessness is shocking.”