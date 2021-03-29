Niecy Nash Shares How Her Kids Reacted To Her Marriage To Jessica Betts

Niecy Nash is opening up about her marriage to a woman, after two heterosexual marriages, on “Red Table Talk”.

Nash joins Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris on their Facebook Watch show to talk about her sexuality, telling the trio that she’d “never been with a woman before.”

Last August, Nash surprised everyone when she announced she had wed Jessica Betts. She was previously married to Jay Tucker from 2011-2019 and Don Nash from 1994-2007.

The comedian’s children, daughters Dia, 21, Donielle, 25, and son Dominic, 28, were also surprised.

“My daughters were like, ‘Wait what?’” she said. “My youngest daughter, she reminded me, she was like, ‘Wait a minute mom, are you the same mom that was like girl, I’m strictly dickly?’ And I was like, ‘Wah, wah. Like yeah, but no.’ And my son was like, ‘Wooow.’”

To Nash, she didn’t see the move as coming out.

“A lot of people say that, like, ‘Oh, you came out!’ and I say, ‘Well, from out of where?’ You know what I mean?” she continued. “I wasn’t anywhere to come out of. I wasn’t living a sexually repressed life when I was married to men, I just loved them when I loved them. And now I love her.”

“[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul,” she added. “She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life.”

Nash’s interview on “Red Table Talk” premieres on Wednesday, March 31 at 12 p.m. ET.