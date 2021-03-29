Singer Mike Posner To Climb Mt. Everest For Charity

Mike Posner is getting ready to trek up the world’s highest mountain in order to raise funds for an important cause.

The “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” singer took to Twitter on Monday to reveal that he will be climbing Mt. Everest this May in honour of his hometown’s Detroit Justice Centre.

SO EXCITED to announce that this May I’ll be attempting to summit the tallest mountain on Earth, Mt. Everest, with @DrJonKedski in order to raise funds for @justcitydetroit …PLEASE DONATE what you can 🙏🏻…or just share the GoFundMe link https://t.co/ElMJY6UJPp — mikeposner (@MikePosner) March 29, 2021

“Before my dad died, he was a criminal defence attorney in Detroit for 40 years. I’ve decided to dedicate my climb to the non-profit Detroit Justice Centre because they’re doing criminal justice reform work in my city that would make my dad beam with joy,” explained the 33-year-old artist in a statement.

Posner’s plan is to leave for Kathmandu, Nepal, this week and complete the climb within several months.

Back in 2019, the music star successfully completed a 4500KM walk across America. He logged approximately 38 to 39 kilometres each day on his six-month journey.

Posner hit a snag in August when he was bitten by a baby rattlesnake in Colorado. He spent a few days in the hospital before continuing his journey with the help of a walker.

Posner was inspired to Walk Across America in honour of his late father, Jon Posner, and late DJ Avicii.

“While my walk across America was about me finding myself, I want my climb to be about others,” his statement added.