Singer Mike Posner To Climb Mt. Everest For Charity

By Sarah Curran.

Mike Posner
Mike Posner — Photo: Brian Bilicki

Mike Posner is getting ready to trek up the world’s highest mountain in order to raise funds for an important cause.

The “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” singer took to Twitter on Monday to reveal that he will be climbing Mt. Everest this May in honour of his hometown’s Detroit Justice Centre.

RELATED: Singer Mike Posner Back On His Feet After Being Bit By Rattlesnake During Walk Across America

 

“Before my dad died, he was a criminal defence attorney in Detroit for 40 years. I’ve decided to dedicate my climb to the non-profit Detroit Justice Centre because they’re doing criminal justice reform work in my city that would make my dad beam with joy,” explained the 33-year-old artist in a statement. 

RELATED: Mike Posner Documents 3000 Mile Walk Across America In ‘Live Before I Die’ Music Video

Posner’s plan is to leave for Kathmandu, Nepal, this week and complete the climb within several months. 

Back in 2019, the music star successfully completed a 4500KM walk across America. He logged approximately 38 to 39 kilometres each day on his six-month journey.

Posner hit a snag in August when he was bitten by a baby rattlesnake in Colorado. He spent a few days in the hospital before continuing his journey with the help of a walker.

Posner was inspired to Walk Across America in honour of his late father, Jon Posner, and late DJ Avicii.

RELATED: Mike Posner Completes 4500 KM Walk Across America

“While my walk across America was about me finding myself, I want my climb to be about others,” his statement added.

Click to View Gallery
Star Spotting
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP