Blake Shelton Announces ‘Body Language’, First Album In 4 Years

Blake Shelton just gave country music fans the news they’ve been waiting to hear.

The “Minimum Wage” singer is getting ready to release a brand new album titled, Body Language.

Shelton took to Instagram to announce the news on Monday.

The moment you’ve ALL been waiting for.. Excited to release my 12th studio album #BodyLanguage,” he wrote. “I’m very proud of what we have put together and can’t wait for y’all to hear this album!!!”

Body Language will be Shelton’s first full-length studio record in nearly four years.

The album is the follow-up to his 2017 Texoma Shore.

Shelton’s duet with fiancée Gwen Stefani, “Happy Anywhere”, is among the songs that will feature on the record.

Body Language is set to drop on May 21.