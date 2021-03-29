Peter Phillips Under Fire For Scotland Visit During Pandemic

Peter Phillips watches the racing as he attends day 4 'Gold Cup Day' of the Cheltenham Festival 2020

Peter Phillips, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, is coming under fire for skirting COVID-19 travel restrictions.

On the weekend, the son of Princess Anne was spotted in St. Cyrus, Scotland, which is a far distance from his home in Gloucestershire, England.

Scotland currently only allows people to enter the country for “essential purposes.” England is also under a stay-at-home order for the next few weeks.

“It seems wrong he has travelled here from England, whatever the circumstances,” a source told The Sun. “Scotland is closed and if you flew here you would have to quarantine for ten days.”

A spokesperson for Phillips said the nearly 650 km trip was for business purposes, related to his company XL Medical, adding, “We do not comment on ­details or circumstances of Mr Phillips’ accommodation when travelling on ­business.”

A rep for the Scottish police also said, “At around 6:40 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, police received a report of a potential breach of coronavirus regulations at a property in St Cyrus, Montrose. Officers attended, spoke to the occupants and found no breaches of ­legislation.”

The unnamed woman is apparently a friend of his younger sister, Zara.

In February 2020, Phillips and wife Autumn announced a separation, but the two are reportedly still living together during the pandemic to co-parent daughters Savannah and Isla.