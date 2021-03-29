Peter Phillips Under Fire For Scotland Visit During Pandemic

Peter Phillips, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, is coming under fire for skirting COVID-19 travel restrictions.
On the weekend, the son of Princess Anne was spotted in St. Cyrus, Scotland, which is a far distance from his home in Gloucestershire, England.
Scotland currently only allows people to enter the country for “essential purposes.” England is also under a stay-at-home order for the next few weeks.
RELATED: Google Study Declares Prince William The World’s Sexiest Bald Man, Stanley Tucci Responds
“It seems wrong he has travelled here from England, whatever the circumstances,” a source told The Sun. “Scotland is closed and if you flew here you would have to quarantine for ten days.”
A spokesperson for Phillips said the nearly 650 km trip was for business purposes, related to his company XL Medical, adding, “We do not comment on details or circumstances of Mr Phillips’ accommodation when travelling on business.”
A rep for the Scottish police also said, “At around 6:40 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, police received a report of a potential breach of coronavirus regulations at a property in St Cyrus, Montrose. Officers attended, spoke to the occupants and found no breaches of legislation.”
RELATED: Kate Middleton Pens Intro To ‘Hold Still’ Book Marking Shared Experiences Of The Pandemic
The unnamed woman is apparently a friend of his younger sister, Zara.
In February 2020, Phillips and wife Autumn announced a separation, but the two are reportedly still living together during the pandemic to co-parent daughters Savannah and Isla.