Kenan Thompson Tells Says He’ll Think About Leaving ‘SNL’ After 20th Season

Kenan Thompson is thinking about his future after 18 years on “Saturday Night Live”.

The actor and comedian was appearing on Monday’s edition of “Tamron Hall” to discuss his self-titled NBC sitcom, “Kenan”, when he was surprised by costar, Don Johnson.

Thompson is the longest-serving cast member in “SNL” history, after first appearing in the show in 2003.

Speaking to Johnson and Hall, the 42-year-old star discussed how long he hopes to stay on the comedy series.

“I feel like at the moment it’s kind of my opportunity to do both,” he shared. “You know, until I get thrown out of there basically and I haven’t been necessarily like ushered to the door by society.”

Thompson continued, “It’s like people still enjoy what I do I still find new characters here and there and stuff like that and it’s still very fresh, so I don’t really know what the answer will be.”

He added, “I mean I know I would like to get to 20 because I’m so close.”

Meanwhile, Johnson joked about possibly becoming the next “SNL” host. “I’m in,” he said. “I’m happy. Let’s go!”