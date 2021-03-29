Rachel Bilson Says Rami Malek Asked Her To Delete Throwback Photo From Their High School Days Together

Rachel Bilson is revealing why she deleted that photo of her and Rami Malek

“The O.C.” alum joined Dax Shepard and Monica Padma’s “Armchair Expert” podcast and revealed why she needed to remove the adorable throwback image.

In case you missed it, last February, Bilson posted an epic throwback image of her and Malek during their high school days together. But shortly after sharing the image, it disappeared from her feed.

RELATED: Bill Hader And Rachel Bilson Split After 6 Months Together

“Rami was a good friend of mine,” she told the co-hosts, revealing they both attended Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif. “We were [in] the same crew. We did the Crucible together senior year, we were the leads in it together — all these things.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bilson also revealed she originally posted the pic to celebrate his “Bohemian Rhapsody” success after he swept the Oscars, SAG Awards and Golden Globes for his role as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

“Obviously, he gets super famous and he’s always been extremely talented… even in high school,” she said “I had posted a throwback of us from our senior trip to New York. We’re super nerdy… just the dorkiest picture of the both of us. But I throw it up, ’cause it’s funny and I think it’s so important to be able to make fun of yourself.”

She continued, “I don’t usually check my DM’s on my Instagram… maybe a week goes by and I actually look and I have a message from Rami. But it wasn’t like, ‘Hey! How are you?!’ It was straight to: ‘I would really appreciate if you take that down. I’m a really private person.’ I was like, ‘Oh, s**t! OK.’ I get really hot and start sweating. I’m all nervous, like, ‘Oh god! What did I do?’ He was a really good friend, it’s a funny picture… you know? I don’t take myself that seriously.”

RELATED: Rachel Bilson Apologizes To Everyone Still Upset Over Her Breakup With Adam Brody 14 Years Later

Bilson later admitted it wasn’t a great picture of him.

“It was right before the Oscars and I remember [‘The O.C.’creator] Josh Schwartz being like, ‘You did him dirty. He’s about to be nominated,'” she added. “I was like, I guess I should’ve found something more flattering… But I removed it and I even wrote to him a really nice message: ‘I’m so sorry. Go get the Oscar! You’re doing amazing.’ And I never hear anything back, which is fine. But I was super bummed because he was always so nice and we were good friends.”

Katharine McPhee and Meghan Markle are also graduates of Notre Dame High School.