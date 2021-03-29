Melissa McCarthy And Ben Falcone Have Been Hosting Zoom Movie Parties During Quarantine With Star-Studded Attendees

The cast of “Thunder Force” is opening up about a quarantine tradition.

Melissa McCarthy, husband Ben Falcone and Octavia Spencer joined SiriusXM’s “Town Hall” special, hosted by Jess Cagle, to promote their new movie and open up about how they have made it through the pandemic.

In what seems to be the hot invite of the year, McCarthy has been hosting a weekly Zoom movie party with guests like Spencer, Elizabeth Banks and Amy Adams.

“We started it what, 39 weeks ago, because during the pandemic, we were like, ‘what are we doing? We have to get together.’ So we started doing cocktails at Friday night, and then Ben [Falcone] said, ‘I’m going to watch a different, I’m going to start at the top and watch the best picture winner every year through.’ And everyone’s like, ‘I’ll do that. I’ll do that too.’ And now there’s a whole group of us,” McCarthy explained.

Adding, “Now we all dress up in costumes. There’s a Q&A, it’s a trivia thing. Prizes are given. Like you have to make a costume out of like, like we did ‘My Fair Lady’ and I had like a garbage bag and like rolls of toilet paper for my huge hat, but it’s gotten completely out of control. And I think it saved all of our sanity a little bit.”

The trio spoke about working on “Thunder Force”, which is about two childhood friends who form a superhero crime fighting team when they gain powers through a new formula, including what it was like to work alongside Jason Bateman and not cracking up during scenes.

“Like he could just there’s a glint he gets in his eye that I’m like, ‘God, and then he usually, he just can say, he can say terrible things to people that are so funny. It just destroys me,” McCarthy said.

But things weren’t all about “Thunder Force”, the comedian teased her upcoming role as Ursula in the live action “The Little Mermaid”.

McCarthy said, “I still kind of can’t believe it’s happening. Like I’ve already recorded, you know, I did all my rehearsals in London. I’m going back in about a month to actually get to do the scenes that we rehearsed. It’s like, you know, it just never in my life did I think I’d have a 60-foot clamshell and like a couple numbers in a movie, like it’s incredible. I’m really excited about it.”

SiriusXM’s “Town Hall” with the cast of “Thunder Force” will air on March 31 at 3 p.m. ET.