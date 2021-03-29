Demi Lovato Says She Identifies As ‘Pansexual’ And Reveals Future Adoption Plans

Demi Lovato is discussing her future plans to start a family.

During the latest episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer talked about wanting to adopt kids, while also admitting that she doesn’t see herself ending up with a man.

“In this moment I want to adopt [children] for sure,” she said. “I also don’t know if I’m going to end up with a guy, so I can’t really see myself even getting pregnant.”

Lovato also discussed her sexuality, revealing that she identifies as pansexual.

“I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off,” she explained.

“What do they call that? ‘Pansexual’?” Rogan asked. “Yeah, pansexual,’ Demi confirmed, before adding, “[I like] anything, really.”

The 28-year-old star recalled how she had her sexual awakening while watching Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair kiss in the 1999 cult-classic movie, “Cruel Intentions”.

“[I] felt a lot of shame because growing up in Texas as a Christian, that’s very frowned upon. I shut it down before I even let myself process what I was feeling,” she shared.

Speaking about her failed engagement to Max Ehrich, Lovato added, “I was engaged to a man last year. I totally thought I’d be married, maybe pregnant right now, and that’s not the case, so I’ve just stopped kind of attaching myself to — I know that my life is not going according to my plan.”