Report: Armie Hammer Dropped From ‘Billion Dollar Spy’

The aftermath of the sexual assault allegations against Armie Hammer just keep coming.

According to Variety, Hammer has been dropped from the Amma Asante directed “Billon Dollar Spy”.

The Cold War thriller also stars Mads Mikkelsen.

Hammer was set to play Brad Reid, a new CIA arrival in Moscow who bonds with a KGB agent (Mikkelsen).

ET Canada has reached out to reps for Asante and Walden Media, the film company behind the movie.

“Billion Dollar Spy” was the last film that had yet to cut ties with the actor after multiple women accused him of sexual assault, including reports of cannibalism, earlier this year.

He is now the lead suspect in a rape allegation from 2017 that the LAPD is currently investigating. Hammer has denied all allegations.

Since the reports first surfaced, his agency WME dropped him and he has been let go of “Shotgun Wedding” opposite Jennifer Lopez and “The Offer”.