Miranda Lambert Recalls The ‘Special Moment’ She’s Glad She Shared With Ex Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert attend the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 6, 2014

Miranda Lambert is reflecting on a moment she’ll never forget from her marriage to Blake Shelton.

During an interview with Kelleigh Bannen of “Essentials Radio” on Apple Music, the Grammy winner looked back on co-writing “Over You”, which was inspired by the death of Shelton’s older brother, Richie.



RELATED: Miranda Lambert Drops Video For ‘In His Arms’ With Jack Ingram And Jon Randal

The “Minimum Wage” singer was 14 when Richie tragically died in a car crash.

“My ex-husband, Blake, had lost a brother and it’s one of those moments where even if you’re married to someone, sometimes you find something new about them,” she recalled. “Dudes don’t open up about things but he started telling me about the experience of it all.”

Miranda continued, “I was like, ‘Well, could we write it? Do you want to try or is that invasive?’ I would never try to write your story because I didn’t live it, but maybe I could help because I’m an outside perspective but I feel your pain talking to me right now.”

RELATED: The Grammys Celebrates Women In Country With Spectacular Performances From Mickey Guyton, Maren Morris & Miranda Lambert

The former couple were awarded Song of the Year at both the ACM and CMA Awards thanks to the heartbreaking ballad.

Miranda added, “It was really a special moment and I’m so glad we shared that song and that it helped his family heal.”

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Dedicates Grammy Award For Best Country Album To ‘Us Girls’

The pair ultimately split in 2015, with Lambert re-marrying Brendan Mcloughlin in 2019. Meanwhile, Shelton proposed to Gwen Stefani back in October.