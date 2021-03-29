Pharrell Williams Mourns Cousin Killed By Police In Virginia Beach Shooting

Pharrell Williams is honouring his cousin, Donovon W. Lynch, who was shot and killed by police on Friday.

On Friday evening there were multiple shootings in Virginia Beach at Oceanfront which left two dead and eight injured.

RELATED: Pharrell Hopeful For Unity: ‘We’ve Pretty Much Lived In Two Different Americas’ Since Its Inception

“The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure. My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings. He was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others. It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency, honesty and justice they deserve. Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and, as a community, we will get through this and come out even stronger,” Williams shared on Instagram shortly after the police issued an update on the shootings.

According to the police report, Lynch “brandished” a gun when he came into contact with police. He was then shot and killed.

The officer involved has been put on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Three other men have been arrested in connection with the other shootings.

RELATED: Pharrell Says Most Songs On Justin Timberlake’s ‘Justified’ Were Meant For Michael Jackson

The shootings took place during the Something in the Water music festival, which Williams is the organizer of.

“We don’t have the words to fully express how sorry we are about the loss of this beautiful life. We thank you and your family for your light and service. The VA Beach community and beyond will miss you. Rest In Peace Donovon,” the official Twitter account for the festival tweeted.

We don’t have the words to fully express how sorry we are about the loss of this beautiful life. We thank you and your family for your light and service. The VA Beach community and beyond will miss you. Rest In Peace Donovon. pic.twitter.com/MA8Ebl4nST — SOMETHING IN THE WATER (@sitw) March 29, 2021

A memorial is planned for Lynch at the Oceanfront on Tuesday.