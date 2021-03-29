Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Spotted Together On Video Shoot Set

Fans of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are hoping for a repeat of “Señorita” after the couple were spotted together at a music video shoot on Monday.

The singers arrived at a private home in Los Angeles, where they first visited the COVID-19 check-in outside.

After being given the all clear, the pair headed inside to join the rest of the production team.

It’s not yet known whether the video will be a single or a joint project.

Their last duet, “Señorita”, was the song of the summer in 2019, even nabbing Mendes and Cabello a joint Grammy nod for Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The duo have been officially dating since July 2019. Cabello opened up about their relationship in a series of Instagram posts back in November.

“It’s not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos — When you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you — I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself,” she wrote.

“It’s not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. sometimes, it’s messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol,” added the 24-year-old star. “But there’s nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness- to be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser, and better than you were yesterday.”