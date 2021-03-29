Jessica Simpson Tells Fans She Previously Tested Positive For COVID-19

Jessica Simpson is revealing how she previously tested positive for COVID-19.

The 40-year-old singer and actress shared the news with fans while taking to Instagram to share the cover of her Amazon Original Stories essay on Monday.

RELATED: Jessica Simpson Opens Up About Nick Lachey Divorce in New ‘Open Book’ Journal Entries

“This past year has been especially intense for me and so many of you. I started writing this essay on the same day I received a positive test result for COVID-19,” she announced in the caption.

RELATED: Jessica Simpson Says Expectations Of ‘Unrealistic Body Standards’ Made Her ‘Feel Like A Failure’

“I decided instead of being driven by fear, I would manifest a hopeful conversation with you,” Simpson continued. “I felt strong, resilient, and God- inspired through my pen teaching me as I was sharing with you ways to get to the other side of fear.”

RELATED: Jessica Simpson Reveals Why She Refuses To Watch ‘Framing Britney Spears’

Take the Lead will be available to read or listen for free with Amazon Prime and Kindle Unlimited from April 29.