Kelly Clarkson Surprises Breland With Big News About ‘My Truck’

Breland was in for the surprise of a lifetime while on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

“It is not only an amazing song, but an amazing vibe,” Clarkson started to say to Breland about his song “My Truck”.

That is when the fellow singer surprised him.

“‘My Truck’ is so popular I have a surprise for you,” Clarkson added before announcing it went platinum.

“You made me cry Kelly,” Breland replied. “I’ve got real tears.”

While on the show, he also performed his new song “Cross Country”, which can be viewed at the top of the page.

Breland recently virtually stopped in to chat with ET Canada’s Roz Weston where he spoke about working with Nelly.

“It’s fire, to me it is the type of song where people will be like ‘I didn’t know I needed this and now I do,'” he said. “Nelly is one of my OGs. He is one of the first Black artists that blended hip hop and country.”