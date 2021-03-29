TikTok Users Point Out How Gossip Girl’s Identity Was Revealed In Show’s First Episode

Click to share this via email

Eagle-eyed TikTok users have blown “Gossip Girl” fans’ minds with their new theory about the show.

According to social media detectives, the popular ’00s teen show actually revealed the true identity of Gossip Girl in the very first episode.

A TikTok user who goes by @yussijuice2.0 went viral after sharing a video explaining the hypothesis.

In the pilot episode, fans are first introduced to Dan Humphrey (played by Penn Badgley) while he’s staring at Blake Lively’s character, Serena Van der Woodsen outside Grand Central Station.

Gossip Girl then reveals that Serena has been spotted by just one person, who is also the source who tells her that they saw her.

The TikTok video also points out how clips of Serena were playing on Dan’s computer as Gossip Girl says the famous line: “And who am I? That’s one secret I’ll never tell.”

Meanwhile, the “Gossip Girl” reboot is set to hit TV screens soon.

Set eight years after the original series, the reboot will explore the elite New York social scene and how modern social media has changed everything.