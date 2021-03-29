Willie Spence Gets A Standing Ovation After Performing Beyoncé’s ‘I Was Here’ On ‘American Idol’

Click to share this via email

Willie Spence brought the “American Idol” judges to their feet thanks to his breathtaking performance on Monday night’s show.

The singer took on Beyoncé’s “I Was Here” during the all-new Showstopper round.

‘Willie! So powerful, so deliberate,” gushed Lionel Richie after the talented performer wrapped up on stage.

It was then up to the judges to decide whether or not Spence would be progressing through to the Top 24.

“This is the crossroads of your life,” said Katy Perry while they delivered their final verdict.

“You have the gift from God,” added Luke Bryant. “The ability just to sing. I’m proud to say you’re in our Top 24. You go back home and you and your family celebrate.”