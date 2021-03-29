BTS Speaks Out Against Anti Asian Hate In Powerful Statement: ‘We Feel Grief And Anger’

BTS is taking a stand against racial discrimination and violence toward Asian people.

On Monday, the band took to their official Twitter account to share a statement that detailed some of their own experiences of bigotry and intolerance.

“We send our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. We feel grief and anger,” the statement began.

“We recall moments when we faced discrimination as Asians,” it continued. “We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why we spoke in English.”

Concluding their statement, the seven member South Korean boy band added, “What our voice must convey is clear. We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, and I we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.”

“Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh also spoke out about racism during a recent rally in Pittsburgh.

ET Canada stands with the Asian community in working together to stop anti-Asian racism in Canada, the United States, and around the world to #StopAsianHate.



Canadians can stay informed by following community groups and leaders, including but not limited to: https://nextshark.com/, https://www.dearasianyouth.org/home, https://www.thepeahceproject.com/ and https://www.asianmhc.org/instagram-partners.

If you or someone you know is experiencing hate-crimes related to xenophobic attacks in Canada you can file a report at: https://www.elimin8hate.org/fileareport.