Jennifer Love Hewitt Recalls ‘Incredibly Inappropriate’ Interview Questions After ‘Heartbreakers’

Jennifer Love Hewitt is looking back on the media’s obsession with her body after starring as Page Conners in the 2001 rom-com, “Heartbreakers”.

In a new interview with Vulture, the “9-1-1” star recalled how reporters were more concerned with her “boobs and body” than her skills as an actress.

RELATED: ‘9-1-1’: Jennifer Love Hewitt Opens Up About Maddie’s Fate

“The conversation for a very long time in my career was always about [my body] first—then, ‘Oh yeah, you were really great in the movie, too,’ later,” revealed Hewitt. “I didn’t get it. That’s just what I looked like, and I was doing my job.”

Jennifer Love Hewitt — Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage/Getty

She continued, “I just started to [prepare myself], like, ‘I know I’m doing an interview today, so I’m pretty sure at least 20 of the 40 minutes is going to be about boobs and body stuff, so we’ll just get that out of the way and then maybe they’ll ask me something else.'”

The mom of two remembered how interviewers “were asking what now would be incredibly inappropriate, gross things”.

She went on, “For some reason, in my brain, I was able to just go, ‘Okay, well, I guess they wouldn’t be asking if it was inappropriate.'”

RELATED: Jennifer Love Hewitt Recalls Time She Leaked Breast Milk During Meeting At The Beverly Hills Hotel

The 42-year-old actress added, “I was disappointed that it was all about body stuff, because I had really worked hard in that movie to do a good job as an actress. So I remember one specific moment wishing that the acting had overshadowed all that—that for five minutes, they had said I was really great in the movie versus made a body comment.”

Hewitt also spoke about her happy experience filming “Heartbreakers” alongside Sigourney Weaver, Gene Hackman, Ray Liotta and Jason Lee.

“One thing that really stood out to me when we did the movie is how much people were looking out for me and really making sure that I never felt weird or on display,” she said. “I remember there were more than a couple of people that were like, ‘Okay, let’s make sure boobs are in place and we’re not seeing underwear.'”

RELATED: Jennifer Love Hewitt Got ‘Super Drunk’ With Betty White, Thought She Was ‘Going To Kill The National Treasure’

Hewitt dubbed Liotta the “kindest, funniest, sweetest man who made me feel so comfortable.”

Discussing a potential “Heartbreakers” sequel she joked, “I’m in my 40s, so I’m not going to do [Page’s] wardrobe again right now.”