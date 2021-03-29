Grace Kinstler Dedicates Emotional Performance To Late Dad On ‘American Idol’

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Grace Kinstler was second guessing herself but for no reason.

The singer hit the stage for the Showstopper round on “American Idol” where she performed Demi Lovato’s “Father”, appropriately dedicated to her late dad.

RELATED: Willie Spence Gets A Standing Ovation After Performing Beyoncé’s ‘I Was Here’ On ‘American Idol’

The emotional rendition had judge Luke Bryan exclaiming “Woah” when she hit the high notes.

By the end of the song, Katy Perry and Bryan were on their feet.

“Powerful,” Lionel Richie said.

RELATED: Casey Bishop Shows Off Killer Vocals As She Performs A Black Crowes Cover On ‘American Idol’

“I think for you being such a powerful singer, you have to choose the right songs,” Perry later told her. “Use that pain, sing it out of you.”

“Grace it is real and it is getting realer,” Perry added as she told Kinstler she made it to the Top 24.