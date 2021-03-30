Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Not Married Despite Ingrid Michaelson’s Comments, Singer Says ‘I’m Sorry For Getting You All Riled Up’

Ingrid Michaelson has apologized after sparking an internet frenzy over some comments she made about Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Monday.

The singer, who worked with Malik on their recent duet “To Begin Again”, mistakenly referred to the One Direction star as married in her Patreon livestream.

Michaelson said on her Instagram Story, “So, I should be asleep, but it’s been a crazy hour, hour and a half.

“On my Patreon livestream, I said that I’m working with Zayn. I mentioned that he was married, and he’s not married. As far as I know, he’s not married. It was a mistake. I’m so sorry, I said I was sorry. I don’t live in this world.

“So the level of fame, it makes me really, truly admire Zayn and anybody with that level of fame. Every little thing you say is just, Wow! I’m not built for it.

“Just everybody has said really sweet things to me, and I have taken it very much to heart. And thank you. You have helped me to be able to, probably, fall asleep tonight. So that’s all. My apologies to Zayn and Gigi, if any of this trickles to you and is annoying. I’m sorry—that’s not my intention. And to his fans, I’m sorry for getting you all riled up, and much love to you all. And I’m gonna go to sleep now.”

Michaelson added on Twitter:

Can I just get a hug? — Ingrid Michaelson (@ingridmusic) March 30, 2021

Malik and Hadid, who tend to keep their relationship private, rekindled their on/off romance in late 2019 before welcoming baby daughter Khai in September 2020.