Russell Crowe’s Father John Passes Away At Age 85

By Becca Longmire.

Russell Crowe.
Russell Crowe. — Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Russell Crowe’s father John has passed away at age 85.

Crowe paid tribute to his dad on Twitter, telling his followers how he’d died in Coffs Harbour on the New South Wales north coast of Australia after living there for 25 years.

The actor, who also changed his photo to one of his parents John and Jocelyn, shared:

RELATED: Russell Crowe Fires Back At Criticism Of ‘Master And Commander’

Crowe and his parents quarantined together at their Australian family home last year.

RELATED: Russell Crowe Helps Aspiring Actor Pay For Tuition After Acceptance Into Prestigious London Academy

The star previously told Extra TV back in June, “I’m isolating in isolation. I’m in the bush. I decided to be here because my mom and dad are pretty old.

“Now, my dad’s 84 and my mom’s 79. And they’re suffering from the things that people get at that age, you know, early onset this and that, you know, so it was just a better thing for me to do to decide to be where they were. Because, you know, my kids are in Sydney… it was a good decision for me to be happy with my mom and dad.”

Click to View Gallery
Stars We’ve Lost In 2021
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP