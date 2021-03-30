Russell Crowe’s Father John Passes Away At Age 85

Russell Crowe’s father John has passed away at age 85.

Crowe paid tribute to his dad on Twitter, telling his followers how he’d died in Coffs Harbour on the New South Wales north coast of Australia after living there for 25 years.

The actor, who also changed his photo to one of his parents John and Jocelyn, shared:

I’m posting this because I know there are people all over the world who’s heart he touched and who’s ribs he tickled with his sparkly eyes and his cheeky attitude to everyone, and everything, and this is probably as efficient a method as any to pass on the news. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) March 30, 2021

John Alexander Crowe

13th March 1936- 30th March 2021 Born in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Passed away in Coffs Harbour, NSW, his home for the last 25

years. Rest In Peace. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) March 30, 2021

Crowe and his parents quarantined together at their Australian family home last year.

The star previously told Extra TV back in June, “I’m isolating in isolation. I’m in the bush. I decided to be here because my mom and dad are pretty old.

“Now, my dad’s 84 and my mom’s 79. And they’re suffering from the things that people get at that age, you know, early onset this and that, you know, so it was just a better thing for me to do to decide to be where they were. Because, you know, my kids are in Sydney… it was a good decision for me to be happy with my mom and dad.”