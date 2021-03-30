Barstool’s Joey Mulinaro Gets Kyle Chandler Trending After Failing To Remember The Name Of ‘Friday Night Lights’ Star

Kyle Chandler
Kyle Chandler. — Photo: Eric Vandeville/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images

Everyone should know the name Kyle Chandler.

On Monday, Barstool Sports radio host and impersonator Joey Mulinaro caused some silly drama on social media when he tweeted out a photo of the “Friday Night Lights” star.

Well, unfortunately for Mulinaro, many TV and sports fans definitely do know Chandler’s name and took the radio host to task for suggesting otherwise.

Mulinaro held fast against the backlash, though, claiming he never would have guessed the actor’s first name was Kyle.

Meanwhile, as the backlash intensified, Chandler’s name started trending on Twitter, with fans sharing their love for the actor who played Coach Taylor, among other memorable roles.

Chandler has yet to comment on the matter.

