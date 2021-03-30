Barstool’s Joey Mulinaro Gets Kyle Chandler Trending After Failing To Remember The Name Of ‘Friday Night Lights’ Star

Click to share this via email

Everyone should know the name Kyle Chandler.

On Monday, Barstool Sports radio host and impersonator Joey Mulinaro caused some silly drama on social media when he tweeted out a photo of the “Friday Night Lights” star.

Another famous guy we all know but absolutely refuse to know his name pic.twitter.com/yqeHKHQhq3 — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) March 29, 2021

Well, unfortunately for Mulinaro, many TV and sports fans definitely do know Chandler’s name and took the radio host to task for suggesting otherwise.

Mulinaro held fast against the backlash, though, claiming he never would have guessed the actor’s first name was Kyle.

I don’t doubt it. I’ve seen him in a million things lol just never would have believed his name was “Kyle” until today https://t.co/t9KUhLAEX1 — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) March 30, 2021

You guys are into Kyle Chandler. Noted. — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) March 29, 2021

Meanwhile, as the backlash intensified, Chandler’s name started trending on Twitter, with fans sharing their love for the actor who played Coach Taylor, among other memorable roles.

His name is Kyle Chandler you uncultured swine. Coach Taylor (Texas High School Football Legend) is also acceptable. https://t.co/rDkmhYiuLT — Margarita Hernandez (@Mhernandez287) March 29, 2021

kyle chandler will be respected on my timeline https://t.co/l4sq4kazBa — manny (@mannyfidel) March 30, 2021

I love that Kyle Chandler and Coach Taylor are randomly trending. Friendly reminders: Texas Forever. Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose. pic.twitter.com/JAWAkvpPpH — Thirty, Nerdy, & Thriving Podcast (@thirtynerdypod) March 29, 2021

kyle chandler didn’t get blown up in grey’s anatomy for you not to know his name. https://t.co/sQcRYSErJt — ki ✨ (@CAMPFIRECH0RDS) March 29, 2021

apropos of nothing really, Kyle Chandler is so great in King Kong and I wish they’d let him play against type more often. pic.twitter.com/JYhucJY5p4 — Super Yaki (@SuperYakiShop) March 30, 2021

Kyle Chandler is the only actor to ever appear in a King Kong movie, Godzilla movie, and a Godzilla vs Kong movie. Man’s a GOAT of cinema https://t.co/xRBbGCzwqA pic.twitter.com/xAoeaExHjH — BluRay𝔸ngel (@BluRayAngel) March 30, 2021

I’ll always know Kyle Chandler from Early Edition pic.twitter.com/0dsKo20SOE — Emily L. (@Pagemaster4Life) March 29, 2021

All the Kyle Chandler trending right now and hardly any mentions of Homefront, where old school stans first met him. I’d kill to get every episode on DVD. pic.twitter.com/pzf5gTvAq8 — Robert Graves (@RobertGravesLA) March 30, 2021

Chandler has yet to comment on the matter.