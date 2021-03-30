Madison Watkins Nails Cover Of James Brown’s ‘It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World’ On ‘American Idol’

Click to share this via email

Madison Watkins said she did everything she could to make it through to the Top 24 on “American Idol” and her efforts paid off.

Monday’s episode of the hit show saw the 25-year-old belt out “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” by James Brown, with her nailing those high notes.

She told Lionel Richie, who has been judging from home this week due to COVID-19 exposure, she’d given it everything she had.

Richie replied, “You did a great job, you’re going through, you did it!

“You’re in our Top 24, congratulations, my love.”

Among those making it through during the latest episode of “Idol” were Grace Kinstler, who dedicated a cover of Demi Lovato’s “Father” to her late dad.