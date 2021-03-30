Chris Jericho Donates $2,500 To Family Of Slain Uber Eats Driver Mohammad Anwar

Chris Jericho is helping to ease a family’s pain.

The pro-wrestling star has donated $2,500 to the family of Mohammad Anwar, a 66-year-old Pakistani immigrant to the United States, who was killed last week in Washington, D.C.

RELATED: Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Ryan Fischer Shares New Update About Being Discharged From Hospital After Shooting

Anwar, who was working for Uber Eats as a food delivery driver, died after two teenage girls allegedly used a taser on him in an attempt to steal his car.

After being tased, the driver attempted to re-enter the vehicle when one of the girls hit the gas, sending the car careening down a street until it crashed and flipped over, killing Anwar.

“Just the feeling of terror he must’ve had being stuck halfway out of the car as the thieves … mere children … hit the gas. Something out of a horror movie,” Jericho told TMZ.

“I just thought the whole situation was terrible and it really hit me hard,” Jericho said. “It’s not much, but it’s the most I could do to try and bring some light into a dark situation.”

RELATED: Riley Keough Becomes Trained Death Doula After Tragic Death Of Her Brother Benjamin

The girls were apprehended on the scene.

A spokesperson for Uber said, “We are devastated by this tragic news and our hearts go out to Mohammad’s family during this difficult time. We’re grateful the suspects have been arrested and thank the Metropolitan Police Department for their diligence with this investigation.”