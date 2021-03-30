Gwyneth Paltrow Sends Kim Kardashian A NSFW Hamper Amid Kanye West Divorce

Gwyneth Paltrow sent Kim Kardashian some treats this week.
The lifestyle guru mailed Kardashian, whose divorce from Kanye West was recently announced, a wooden package labelled “Kim’s Box of Tricks”.
Inside the box were Goop’s newly released vibrator, Nécessaire’s Sex Gel and a special “This Smells Like Kim’s Orgasm” edition of her famous “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candle.
“I’ve never been more excited honestly… for the candle. Thank you, Gwyneth, I love you. Thanks Goop,” Kardashian wrote, according to Cosmopolitan.
“Love you more @KimKardashian,” Paltrow replied.
Paltrow can relate with Kardashian, as she also went through a high-profile divorce after “consciously uncoupling” from ex-husband Chris Martin back in 2014.