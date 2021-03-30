Gwyneth Paltrow Sends Kim Kardashian A NSFW Hamper Amid Kanye West Divorce

Click to share this via email

Gwyneth Paltrow sent Kim Kardashian some treats this week.

The lifestyle guru mailed Kardashian, whose divorce from Kanye West was recently announced, a wooden package labelled “Kim’s Box of Tricks”.

Inside the box were Goop’s newly released vibrator, Nécessaire’s Sex Gel and a special “This Smells Like Kim’s Orgasm” edition of her famous “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candle.

“I’ve never been more excited honestly… for the candle. Thank you, Gwyneth, I love you. Thanks Goop,” Kardashian wrote, according to Cosmopolitan.

“Love you more @KimKardashian,” Paltrow replied.

Kim Kardashian receives NSFW hamper from Gwyneth Paltrow. — Instagram/Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow can relate with Kardashian, as she also went through a high-profile divorce after “consciously uncoupling” from ex-husband Chris Martin back in 2014.