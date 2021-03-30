Kamala Harris’s Stepson Cole Emhoff Jokingly Calls Out ‘SNL’ For Leaving Him Out Of Family Dinner Skit

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Maya Rudolph’s “Kamala Harris” hosted a Passover family dinner on last weekend’s “Saturday Night Live”, but one member wasn’t included.

Cole Emhoff, the son of Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff, called out “SNL” on Twitter after the skit aired, asking: “How you gonna leave me out my own fam dinner?”

RELATED: Kamala Harris Honours Future Generations In Inspiring Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 Speech

His mom Kerstin Emhoff then added of the “Unity Seder” segment:

Hmmmm @ColeEmhoff and I def got left out of that skit @nbcsnl 😉. That’s not the Doug we know! https://t.co/xayAW8s6ND — Kerstin Emhoff (@keprettybird) March 28, 2021

Guests in the skit included Sen. Ted Cruz (played by Aidy Bryant), Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (Kenan Thompson), President Joe Biden (Alex Moffat), Biden’s dog Major (fresh from retraining), and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Cecily Strong).

RELATED: Kamala Harris And Michael B. Jordan Kick Off NBA All-Star Game With ‘Special Conversation’

Harris’s 21-year-old stepdaughter Ella Elmhoff (played by Chloe Fineman), also strutted into the room, just like the model she is, at one point.

“SNL” declined to comment when approached by ET Canada.

“Saturday Night Live” airs live from coast to coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.