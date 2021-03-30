Deshawn Goncalves Goes ‘Over The Rainbow’ In Stunning ‘American Idol’ Performance

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Deshawn Goncalves is proving he has what it takes.

On Monday’s “American Idol”, the 19-year-old covered Judy Garland’s “Over the Rainbow” from the classic “The Wizard of Oz”.

RELATED: Deshawn Goncalves Amazes ‘American Idol’ Judges With ‘Angelic’ Performance

The piano-based performance stunned the judges with its humanity and intimacy.

In the end, after his impressive journey through the audition process, Goncalves got an easy “yes” from the judges, including Lionel Richie, who didn’t even bother with his usual fake-out.

RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Singers Amaze The Judges With Covers Of Rihanna’s ‘Stay’

“You call your family on the phone and you tell them, ‘Dad, I made it!'” Richie said.

Goncalves will next compete against the remaining singers in the Top 24.