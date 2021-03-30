Nina Dobrev Meets Jessica Szohr’s Adorable Baby Bowie

Click to share this via email

Nina Dobrev is an honorary auntie.

Dobrev had the pleasure of meeting Jessica Szohr’s baby girl Bowie, as documented on Instagram.

“I’m in love. My heart is so full,” Dobrev captioned in an Instagram Story, adding that Bowie is “even perfect when she cries. I can’t with the cuteness.”

Bowie, Nina Dobrev. — Photo: Nina Dobrev/Instagram

Szohr and her boyfriend Brad Richardson welcomed their first child on Jan. 11.

Jessica Szohr, Bowie. — Photo: Nina Dobrev/Instagram

Dobrev starred on “The Vampire Diaries” and Szohr played Vanessa Abrams on “Gossip Girl”.