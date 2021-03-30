Nina Dobrev Meets Jessica Szohr’s Adorable Baby Bowie

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Nina Dobrev is an honorary auntie.

Dobrev had the pleasure of meeting Jessica Szohr’s baby girl Bowie, as documented on Instagram.

“I’m in love. My heart is so full,” Dobrev captioned in an Instagram Story, adding that Bowie is “even perfect when she cries. I can’t with the cuteness.”

Szohr and her boyfriend Brad Richardson welcomed their first child on Jan. 11.

Dobrev starred on “The Vampire Diaries” and Szohr played Vanessa Abrams on “Gossip Girl”.

