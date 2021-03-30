Alex Trebek’s Daughter Nicky Talks Keeping Her Father’s Legacy Alive

Nicky Trebek is honouring her dad.

On Tuesday, the daughter of Alex Trebek appeared on “CBS This Morning” to talk about her work in the battle against pancreatic cancer.

Alex Trebek's daughter announced she's creating a team for the virtual #PurpleStride walk benefiting @PanCAN.

The longtime @Jeopardy host died in November after battling pancreatic cancer. Nicky Trebek joins us to reflect on her father's life and her plans to honor his legacy. pic.twitter.com/NMxKi2yPM6 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 30, 2021

Nicky is creating a team, inspired by her dad, for the virtual Purple Stride Walk benefiting pancreatic cancer.

Talking about being at the Purple Stride Walk in 2019 with her father, she said, “Just to be with him and Gene that day was incredible. And to drive up and see all the other survivors and see him on stage with the other survivors and telling him their story and listening to others… It was mind-blowing to see how many people were there and the ‘Jeopardy!’ family. I am wearing my Team Alex hat from that day. It was mind-blowing.”

She added, “I just want to carry on his legacy, honour his fight. It’s really hard to explain, that day was something that at that time I think we all still thought he was gonna beat it. It was one of those things where he is invincible and so extraordinary and so many things he does in life and it was just, I’m not sure how to put it into words.”

Gayle King also asked Nicky whether she has watched any of the guest-hosts on “Jeopardy!”, to which she admitted, “Well to be honest, I have not watched, I have not watched one, my family haven’t watched any at all. When I resigned from the show in November just after he passed before Thanksgiving. To me it was his show. It was his show and it’s difficult for me to carry on in this show.”

Trebek passed away in November last year after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.