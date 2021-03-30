Ziwe Discusses Race And Her New Showtime Series: ‘The Comedy That I Try To Make Talks About The Battles That We’re Fighting’

Comedian Ziwe Fumudoh discusses her upcoming Showtime series in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

The suburban Massachusetts native says she wasn’t expected to take this particular career path, with her previously attending predominantly white schools and enrolling at Northwestern University to major in radio, television, and film.

“I didn’t grow up with comedy nerd parents who watched the ‘Late Show with David Letterman’,” Ziwe tells the magazine. “My parents are immigrants. That wasn’t the vibe. We watched ‘TV Land’.”

thank you to @vanityfair for this lovely profile!!!!! such an honor!!!!!!! https://t.co/lqmPBM85pM — ziwe (@ziwe) March 30, 2021

RELATED: Teen Vogue Unveils The New Faces Of ‘Young Hollywood’ With Special Digital Covers

Ziwe, who has worked as an intern for Stephen Colbert and a writer for Robin Thede, has now nabbed her own show, with each episode based upon a different theme. There will also be two guest interviews, as well as sketches and musical performances.

“I’m really appreciative that people are paying attention to the work that I’ve been doing for a while,” Ziwe says, “because I remember when no one was paying attention.”

The star, who previously produced versions of “Ziwe” on YouTube and Instagram, asked usually white guests confrontational questions about race on her web show “Baited”.

“Some people have described my comedy as [being] on the precipice of trolling,” Ziwe shares.

She continues, “Race permeates every aspect of our lives. The comedy that I try to make talks about the battles that we’re fighting, and how we have to open our eyes and really unlearn all these racial biases if we want to succeed and grow as a country.”

“You know how they say in theatre, never bring a dog or baby onstage because you don’t know what they’ll do?” Ziwe tells the mag. “Well, I love dogs and I love babies.”