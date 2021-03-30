Ariana Grande To Join ‘The Voice’, Singer Confirms She’ll Be Replacing Nick Jonas

Click to share this via email

Ariana Grande is joining “The Voice”!

The singer announced she will replace Nick Jonas on season 21 of the hit show, telling her fans “surprise !!!” in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Grande said she was “beyond thrilled, honoured and excited” to be joining the team.

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton will all be returning as coaches for the next season.

A source told Page Six, “Ariana is a huge fan of ‘The Voice’ and her management team has been negotiating to get her on the show for a while.

“She is replacing Nick Jonas, who is a [coach] on the current season, but he isn’t leaving for good.

“Nick will remain on rotation with other stars that have appeared on the show. The chances are, he will be back soon.”

Unsurprisingly, Grande’s army of fans were excited by the news. See some of the social media reaction below.

oh ariana is a coach on the voice now, well looks like it’s time to audition ✨yuh✨#TheVoice #ArianaGrande — Nic (@ItxNick14) March 30, 2021

Y’all. NBC must have dropped some $$$$ booking this queen goddess best vocalist of our generation. @ArianaGrande #arianagrande #arianators #TheVoice — Arnold Davick (@ArnoldNYCTV) March 30, 2021

me auditioning for #TheVoice just so I can see ariana grande pic.twitter.com/jbdCbAgfCe — ⁷ ali (@seokjinhes) March 30, 2021

THIS IS SO FREAKING AMAZING!!!! I AM DEFINITELY GONNA WATCH #THEVOICE NOW!!!! THE QUEEN, THE LEGEND MISS @ArianaGrande is joining this iconic show!!!! https://t.co/jIJzz4ZA8O — Jose Guzman (@JoseGuzman97) March 30, 2021