Ariana Grande To Join ‘The Voice’, Singer Confirms She’ll Be Replacing Nick Jonas

By Becca Longmire.

Ariana Grande.
Ariana Grande. — David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ariana Grande is joining “The Voice”!

The singer announced she will replace Nick Jonas on season 21 of the hit show, telling her fans “surprise !!!” in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Grande said she was “beyond thrilled, honoured and excited” to be joining the team.

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton will all be returning as coaches for the next season.

RELATED: ‘The Voice’: Ethan Lively And Avery Roberson’s Classic Country Battle Is ‘What Steals Were Made For!’

A source told Page Six, “Ariana is a huge fan of ‘The Voice’ and her management team has been negotiating to get her on the show for a while.

“She is replacing Nick Jonas, who is a [coach] on the current season, but he isn’t leaving for good.

“Nick will remain on rotation with other stars that have appeared on the show. The chances are, he will be back soon.”

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Does Her Best Ariana Grande With Cover Of ‘Imagine’

Unsurprisingly, Grande’s army of fans were excited by the news. See some of the social media reaction below.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP