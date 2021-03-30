Addison Rae Agrees Black Creators Deserve Credit For TikTok Dances After ‘Tonight Show’ Backlash

Addison Rae is addressing the backlash to her recent appearance on “The Tonight Show”.

The TikTok star appeared on the show last week to help Jimmy Fallon demonstrate eight of the top dances on the social media platform.

But after the segment aired, both Fallon and Rae were called out by many on social media for performing dances popularized by Black creators on TikTok without crediting them.

This is why I bang on EVERYBODY about the economics and race of social media “Tik tok dances” the names of the artists not there The actual choreographers not there She’s on national television but where are the Black kids who actually made these https://t.co/jSdMMBbQu0 — 🇬🇾🗽Sydette Dread Gorgon 🇬🇾 🗽 (@Blackamazon) March 28, 2021

I've seen all of these dances done better by their originators. Part of the problem with discussing "tik tok dancing" imo is that a lot of young Black kids add a rhythm to it that you either just have or you don't. See: Sean Bankhead's UP choreo which interpolates some trends https://t.co/N38BnxmHrY — Comorienne 🇰🇲 (@_ShamGod) March 28, 2021

the hyper-visibility of Black folk and it’s low conversion into compensation, credit & opportunities is one of the sickest things about social media. https://t.co/OyDb0Yd7GF — ig: @yagirlaley 💘💐🌸 (@yagirlaley) March 28, 2021

Setting aside the questions of ownership, just look at this video. It’s so miserable. Broken, exhausted culture. https://t.co/qOtJIQcV6O — willy 💧 (@willystaley) March 28, 2021

Even “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin voiced her dismay:

This is a miss @jimmyfallon. Let’s give credit to the black creators…… https://t.co/4fy9p96J1G — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) March 28, 2021

On the YouTube page for the clip, the video description credits the original creators, though it is unclear whether that was added following the backlash.

Meanwhile, TMZ caught up with Rae in Los Angeles to ask about the controversy.

Agreeing that the original creators deserve to be credited, Rae said, “It’s kind of hard to credit during the show, but they all know I love them so much, and I support all of them so much. And hopefully one day we can meet up and dance together.”

ET Canada has reached out to “The Tonight Show” for comment.