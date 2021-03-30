‘Coming 2 America’ Was Therapeutic For Tracy Morgan: ‘My Father Loved Eddie Murphy & Arsenio’ Hall

“Coming 2 America” means so much to Tracy Morgan.

Morgan dropped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday and spoke with DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The 52-year-old comedian experienced a great dose of “nostalgia” performing in “Coming 2 America”.

He was not “doing so well spiritually” following the release of the original “Coming to America” movie in 1988. It was a year after his father’s death. The sequel, however, served as a touching reminder of his dad.

“My father loved Eddie Murphy and Arsenio [Hall],” Morgan said. “So it was nostalgia for me when I saw [the film].”

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute. That’s something that me and my dad loved,'” he added. “And now, to be sitting here 30-something years later, to be in it, my dad is smiling down. He’s singing.'”

Morgan also shared stories from the film’s set.

“Being on that set, there was one day where I laughed so hard for 25 minutes because me, Jermaine, Eddie, and Arsenio started getting into this groove,” he shared. “When you got that kind of manpower, you can only imagine the funny.”

“Coming 2 America” is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.