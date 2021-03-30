Kelly Ripa Celebrates Hubby Mark Consuelos On His 50th Birthday

Kelly Ripa is helping hubby Mark Consuelos celebrate his milestone day.

On the “Riverdale” actor’s 50th birthday Tuesday, Ripa shared a sweet shoutout to her husband while sharing never-before-seen photos of the family.

“Happy birthday to the light of our lives @instasuelos,” the “Live With Kelly And Ryan” co-host wrote to Instagram, captioning a slide show of throwback images of him. “I’ve loved you for more than half of your life, here are the years before we met. I was looking for you. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂.”

RELATED: Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos Adopt Adorable Rescue Dog After It Was Featured On ‘Live’

While Tuesday is Consuelos’ actual birthday, Ripa has been celebrating all week. On Monday, shared another throwback for #ManCrushMonday, “#MCM forever. Only one day left until #MC50 🎂♥️🎉. Another throwback from #MC47.”

And over the weekend, Ripa shared an image from Consuelos’ 40th birthday on the beach, “#FBF 2011 a light PDA moment in celebration of #MC40. 🥳 Countdown to #MC50 which will be a virtual celebration this year 🎂.”

RELATED: Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Son Joaquin Going To University Of Michigan, Joins Wrestling Program

Ripa wasn’t the only famous face to celebrate the “All My Children” alum. In fact, the couple’s friend Andy Cohen also shared a shoutout on social media.

“Happy birthday @instasuelos! You don’t age but you keep getting better and better!” he wrote. “(Slide #4 is my favourite) #daddyCool #mateo”

After seeing the post, Consuelos replied, “Thank you AC! Love you.”

Ripa and Consuelos have been married since 1996 and share three children, Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 18.