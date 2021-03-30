Kelly Clarkson Says She Wouldn’t Be The Star She Is Today If The ‘American Idol’ Movie Came Out Before ‘Miss Independent’

Kelly Clarkson said she absolutely wouldn’t be the star she is today if her “American Idol” movie “From Justin to Kelly” came out before her huge debut single.

Clarkson’s first track “Miss Independent” did incredibly well after she won season 1 of the reality TV show back in 2002.

However, she told Andy Cohen that there was a time she thought she’d end up as “the most famous cocktail waitress in Texas”… especially if the contractually obligated feature film she starred in alongside runner-up Justin Guarini came out any sooner than it did.

Clarkson told Cohen as he appeared on her talk show as a guest, “I begged [show creator] Simon Fuller. I was like, ‘Please, let my first single come out before the movie, because I will have no chance at a career if that frickin’ movie comes out before my single.'”

She said of “Miss Independent”, “If I hadn’t had that moment before the movie, I would not be sitting here.”

Cohen asked Clarkson if she was aware that the movie “was not going to win any Oscars,” with the singer insisting: “Oh my God, Andy, you have no idea how much I cried! I remember, in the closet in the apartment I lived in, I cried so hard to get out of that. Here’s the thing. I never wanted to be an actress.”

“I didn’t know — when I found out the winner had to do the movie, I was praying to God… because Justin wanted to do it, and I didn’t want to do it, and it’s just — sometimes I think I have no business doing it. This was not a dream of mine. It’s a dream of someone else’s, Justin’s, as a matter of fact, so, like, let him do it!”

Clarkson did, however, mention that her nanny “actually loves that frickin’ film, and I totally judge her on her taste, but it’s fine,” admitting she was well aware she’d spoken about the movie a lot in the past.