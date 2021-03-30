‘Game Of Thrones’ Is Headed To Broadway As A Brand New Play

Winter is coming… to the stage.

On Tuesday, plans were announced for a brand new stage adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s A Game of Thrones.

Written by playwright Duncan MacMillan and directed by Dominic Cook, the play will be “set during a pivotal moment in the history of the series” and “take audiences deeper behind the scenes of a landmark franchise event that previously was shrouded in mystery.”

The Thrones play will also feature iconic characters from the books and popular HBO series.

“The seeds of war are often planted in times of peace. Few in Westeros knew the carnage to come when highborn and smallfolk alike gathered at Harrenhal to watch the finest knights of the realm compete in a great tourney, during the Year of the False Spring. It is a tourney oft referred during HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’, and in my novels, A Song of Ice & Fire… and now, at last, we can tell the whole story… on the stage,” the official announcement reads.

Talking about adapting the iconic franchise to the stage, MacMillan says, “I have such admiration for George’s world and his characters. His generosity and trust during this process has been incredible. Working on this play during lockdown has felt like a real privilege. I can’t wait until we can be back in a theatre to experience this together.”

Planned for a 2023 debut, producers intend to bring the stage production to the lights of Broadway, London’s West End and Australia.