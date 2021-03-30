Brandi Carlile And Monica Deliver Surprise Cover Of ‘Crowded Table’

Brandi Carlie had a very special guest in mind for her performance at the Ryman Auditorium.

Carlile invited Monica on stage to perform Highwomen’s “Crowded Table”. The duet was performed in front of a live audience as well as an online livestream.

“I’m gettin’ kinda lonely out here. I think I need to get my friend Monica out to sing this one with me,” Carlile told the crowd. “Come on, Monica! She’s gonna tell you how it is.”

“I want a house with a crowded table / And a place by the fire for everyone…” the songstresses harmonized.

Monica’s appearance was not entirely unexpected. Carlile teased their collab a few hours before Sunday’s show in an Instagram video. Monica promised to do “whatever you want me to do” for Carlile.

“Crowded Table” is the Grammy-winning Best Country Song from the Highwomen’s self-titled debut album. Highwomen consists of Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires.