‘The Bad Batch’ Brings Action-Packed Animation To Disney+ With ‘Clone Wars’ Spinoff

The new trailer for Disney+’s animated series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” promises plenty of action.

The upcoming series is about the titular Clone Force 99 “bad batch”, a group of clone troopers introduced near the end of “The Clone Wars”, which bridges the time period between the “Star Wars” prequels and the original trilogy of films. Each squad member possesses an exceptional skill, making them extraordinary battle-ready soldiers. The new look at the series re-introduces the five renegades — Hunter, Wrecker, Echo, Tech, and Crosshair — along with some familiar faces in the “Star Wars” canon, including Saw Gerrera, Tarkin, and Fennec Shand.

The series will debut on Disney+ on the holiest of “Star Wars” days — May the 4th — with a special 70-minute premiere, followed by new episodes every Friday, beginning on May 7.