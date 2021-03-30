Luke Bryan Tells Hunter Metts ‘No One Sounds Like You’ After Impressive ‘American Idol’ Performance

Click to share this via email

Despite his insecurities, Hunter Metts has made it through to the Top 24 on “American Idol”.

The 22-year-old told Katy Perry on Monday’s show, “This might be the biggest moment of my life… ’cause I really want it.”

He explained how he was scared he wasn’t good enough due to his parents struggling to make ends meet in the industry.

However, Metts nailed his cover of Noah Cyrus’s “July” and made it through to the next stage of the competition.

Luke Bryan told the singer, “In your audition, you were flying high, some things happened, we wondered where our Hunter was.

“No one else sounds like you, so start there… if we’re leaning on you and pushing you, it’s because that’s our job, to push you.”

“Don’t get caught up in the noise and everything around you. You are definitely in our Top 24,” Bryan added.

See Metts’ reaction in the clip above.