William Shatner Reacts To WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

William Shatner will be a WWE Hall of Famer before the year is done.

WWE has confirmed that Shatner will be inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.

Previously inducted celebrities include Donald Trump, Snoop Dogg, Drew Carey, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Pete Rose, Mike Tyson and Mr. T.

Shatner made his first WWE appearance in 1995, appearing Jerry “The King” Lawler’s “King’s Court”. He subsequently cornered Canadian legend Bret Hart in a showdown with Jeff Jarrett. Shatner inducted Lawler into the 2007 WWE Hall of Fame, and hosted WWE Raw in 2010.

The class of 2021 thus far includes former WWE champions Kane and Rob Van Dam, ex-WCW boss Eric Bischoff, two-time women’s champion Molly Holly and former World Heavyweight champion The Great Khali.

Look out @TheRock I’m invading your old territory since you invaded mine! 😘🤣 https://t.co/TYkxALwQai — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 30, 2021

This year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on April 6. The class of 2021 will be inducted along with the class of 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic scrapped last year’s planned event.