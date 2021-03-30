‘Rick And Morty’ Premieres Mayhem-Filled Season Five Trailer

Click to share this via email

Season five of “Rick And Morty” is about to go off.

The animated adult comedy premiered a new look at the upcoming season, which is bound to be pure sci-fi mayhem.

Along with the brand new trailer, Adult Swim announced that June 20, season five’s premiere day, will officially become “’Rick And Morty’ Day,” a holiday to be celebrated globally.

“Rick And Morty Day” will be “a megadose of access and content of all things ‘Rick and Morty’,” including additional sneak peeks, behind-the-scenes footage and other surprises to go along with the show’s return.

The half-hour comedy follows sociopathic genius scientist Rick Sanchez (Justin Roiland) and his grandson, Morty (also Roiland) on their dangerous adventures throughout the universe.

Sarah Chalke, Spencer Grammer and Chris Parnell also lend their voices to the series.