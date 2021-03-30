Luke Combs Reveals How A Fan’s Hilarious Wedding Photo Inspired A Brand New Song

A Luke Combs fan inspired the country crooner’s latest song.

Billy McKee shared a photo Monday of himself and his friends drinking Miller Lite at his wedding on Saturday. The social media user’s pals gathered around him as he posed on one knee with a beer box on his head.

McKee wrote, “Man @MillerLite and @lukecombs if you guys don’t reply back to this photo I don’t know even know what to say!! This was my wedding this Saturday March 27th!”

Combs not only replied, but he did one better and wrote the song about the snap.

The musician shared a video, in which he explained: “We were sittin’ here today and starting to work on this song, and I happened to get on Twitter…” giving a shoutout to McKee.

One small sip for man, cold cans for all mankind. "We Still Drink Beer." @MillerLite @bmckee41 pic.twitter.com/Y1XGwe3P41 — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) March 29, 2021

Combs then performed the track, singing: “We still drink beer / We still get loud / We still turn ’em up, catch us a buzz while the sun goes down / ‘Til every last drop in the world is gone or the good Lord calls us home / Long as we’re down here / We still drink beer.”

The singer, who said they referred to McKee as “beer box headed guy” in the song, also shared:

Hell yeah! My kinda folk. Congrats and drink another one for me. https://t.co/iDtDySuju3 — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) March 29, 2021

McKee gushed: