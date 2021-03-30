Kendall Jenner Adds To Security Detail After Man Was Arrested For Trespassing On L.A. Property

Kendall Jenner is beefing up her security following a scary incident involving a stalker.

According to E! News, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, 25, increased security measures on her Los Angeles property, after, according to TMZ, a 24-year-old man was arrested around 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 28 for misdemeanour trespassing.

Police say the alleged trespasser began to knock on windows while yelling the model’s name, he later stripped off his clothes and attempted to get into Jenner’s pool. Police also said the stalker was recently released from jail due to COVID-19 protocols.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Jenner claimed an LAPD detective told her about a 24-year-old man’s plan to buy an illegal firearm to shoot her and then himself. It is unclear if the two are related.

While Jenner was home at the time, she was not harmed during the incident.

Jenner isn’t the only member of her family member to experience a scare in recent months. In fact, another 24-year-old man crashed through the gate to Kim Kardashian’s Southern California neighbourhood earlier this year. TMZ reports that the man “told law enforcement he was going to see Kim, and at one point even claimed she was his wife.”