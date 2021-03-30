Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes Announce The Sex Of Their Baby In Adorable Gender Reveal

Click to share this via email

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes are having a baby boy.

Just days after announcing that they are expecting their first child together, the “Swalla” singer, 31, and Frumes, 27, revealed the child’s sex in a sweet gender reveal.

In a video Derulo shared to Instagram, the couple and their family and friends are watching a fireworks show at the Privilege Pool at the Baha Mar resort destination in The Bahamas.

Soon blue fireworks begin to take off, “It’s blue!” Derulo yelled in the clip. “It’s a boy!”

Before the exciting video shared on Tuesday, Derulo teased fans of what was to come in the days before the reveal.

“We’re finding out the gender reveal tomorrow. I already know what it is. I think it’s a boy because the stomach’s sitting kind of low. It’s like a ball,” he said in a clip posted Monday.

Frumes added, “I heard that when you’re clumsy and moody, it’s a girl. So it’s a girl.”

Derulo previously opened up about his relationship with Frumes, telling Us Weekly, that their relationship “solidified” as they quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic.