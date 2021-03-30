Serena Williams Says ‘Marriage Is Not Bliss’ Unless You ‘Work At It’

Serena Williams says the easiest way to have a blissful marriage is to accept that it won’t be easy.

The tennis star, 39, opened up about her marriage to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian during a recent Q&A for Bumble’s The Question.

“Marriage is not bliss. But it can be if you work at it,” the four-time Olympic gold medallist said. “A deal-breaker for me in a relationship is definitely loyalty. Well, not having it, that is.”

“Heartbreak is a part of life, whether it be a loved one, a boyfriend or an animal,” she continued. “But time heals all wounds.”

And ultimately, the opportunity to feel love is worth the endurance required to find it.

“I learned that love is an amazing feeling,” Williams concluded. “And if you have an opportunity to feel it, then it’s a special thing.”