Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She Had ‘No Idea’ How To Become A Stepmother To Brad Falchuk’s Kids

She might be an Academy Award-winning actress, but that doesn’t mean Gwyneth Paltrow is a natural fit for every role she takes on.

During the latest episode of “The Goop Podcast“, the 48-year-old star candidly admitted that she had had “no idea” how to become a stepmom to husband Brad Falchuk’s daughter and son.

“I have two beautiful stepchildren, who are the same age as mine,” said Paltrow during her conversation with Gabrielle Union.

Falchuk is dad to Isabella and Brody from his marriage to ex-wife, Suzanne Suzanne Bukinik, while Paltrow shares Apple, 16, and Moses, 14, with ex-husband, Chris Martin.

Continuing, “When I became a stepmother, when I knew I was going to become a stepmother, I was like, ‘S**t, I have no idea how to do this. There’s nothing to read. What do I do? Where do I step in? Where do I not? How do I do this?'”

“It’s been a really interesting challenge for me and I love them and I’ve learned so much about myself through the process.”

Later on in the chat, Paltrow asked Union to share her best advice as a stepmom to Dwyane Wade’s three children from previous relationships, as well as the nephew they raise together.

The “L.A.’s Finest” star said that she “tried to do the opposite of what I thought my stepmother did wrong or could have done better.”

She added, “Whoever you are. Just be consistent so everyone can get used to who the hell you are really and you’re not putting on an act and then the mask falls off.”